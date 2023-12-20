Falcons sign defensive Tommy Togiai off Browns’ practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, who played at Ohio State, off the Browns practice squad Wednesday, coach Arthur Smith said.
Togiai, who’s 6-foot-2 and 296 pounds, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2021. He has played in 18 NFL games and made two starts. He has made 29 tackles (12 solo), three quarterback hits, two passes defensed, one sack and one fumble recovery.
The Falcons had room for Togiai after cutting defensive tackle Travis Bell, who played at Kennesaw State, on Tuesday.
Bell became the first football player from Kennesaw State to be drafted by an NFL team when he was selected in the seventh round (218th overall) this year by the Bears.
Bell played in two games with the Falcons, against the Bucs and Panthers. He had a tackle in each game.
