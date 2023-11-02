Falcons’ Scotty Miller looking to contribute more

Leading wide receiver Drake London sustained a groin injury against Tennessee and likely will be questionable Sunday when the Falcons (4-4) host the Vikings (4-4) at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Miller, who has caught a pass in each of the past four games, could find himself with a bigger role on offense and special teams.

“They can put as much as they want on my plate,” Miller said. “I stay ready to go. My whole mindset is to take advantage of every opportunity that I’m given. I know if I can do that, more opportunities will come my way.”

Miller caught an 8-yard touchdown pass to help the Falcons try to rally Sunday against the Titans. He also had a big 46-yard catch in the previous game, against the Bucs, his former team.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Miller said about his TD catch. “I don’t think I scored all of last year. It felt good to be back in the end zone in a tight game like that, too. I wish we could have came out of there with the win, but it definitely felt good to get back in the end zone.”

Miller doesn’t believe the Falcons’ offense will change drastically with Taylor Heinicke taking over for Desmond Ridder at quarterback.

“I think it’s going to be similar to what we do,” Miller said. “We’ve all thrown so much with him throughout the offseason and every day at practice. We get tons of reps, run every route on air in the actual practice with all of the quarterbacks. I don’t think it will be too much different for us.”

With Heinicke receiving the game reps, the first practice and walk-through sessions went smoothly Wednesday.

“Everything felt the same out there,” Miller said. “We didn’t change up the structure of practice or anything like that. Everything was normal, and Des has been great throughout this whole week and at the game as well, last week. We all have a great relationship with Des, Taylor and Logan (Woodside).”

Miller signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in March. He essentially was a replacement for Olamide Zaccheaus, who was the team’s second-leading receiver in 2022.

“He’s quick,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said of Miller. “He’s athletic. He can run. He’s shown the ability to make plays. That came together pretty quick, and we (were) excited to add him to the mix.”

The switch to Heinicke has been well-received in the locker room, even if it’s “just for one week” as Falcons coach Arthur Smith kept pointing out.

“We all have his back, as we all have Des’ back through all of this,” Miller said. “They are both great dudes. Both competitors and really with Taylor, we will get reps in with him that we may have missed out with him over the last couple of weeks. Whether it means staying after practice just to get our timing down with him.”

Ridder had been running a Tuesday meeting to help the receivers get ready for the week. This week’s meeting was more of a collective project.

“The quarterbacks do a great job of leading those all year round, whether it has been Logan (Woodside) stepping in and saying something,” Miller said. “They probably do the most film work on the offense, and they kind of let us know what we are going to see.”

The Falcons have struggled with field position, and Miller also could take over the punt-returner duties.

“It’s something that I practice every single day,” Miller said. “So, I’ll be ready to go. Last week, I went out there when Mike (Hughes) was a little banged up. If I’m called to do that this week or at any point in the season, I’ll be ready to go.”

Smith mentioned personnel changes could happen when he was discussing field-position issues. Hughes, who fielded a punt at the 1-yard line, has a shoulder injury.

Miller came on in relief against the Titans. The Falcons could go back to Dee Alford, who had an electric 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in the exhibition against Miami on Aug. 11.

Hughes has made 10 fair catches and has 11 returns for 6.7 yards (6.1 per return). He has a long of 16 yards. Ideally, the Falcons would like to average at least 10 yards a punt return to jump-start the drive.

“Our goal is to always gain a first down when it comes to return units,” Falcons special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams said.

In short, they miss Avery Williams, who averaged 16.2 yards per return last season to lead the NFL.

“Yes, Avery did a good job,” Williams said. “There was a point where he was averaging two first downs a return last year.”

Miller has experience at returning punts.

“I did do it in college, especially when I was younger,” said Miller, who played at Bowling Green. “I think my freshman and sophomore year, I was back there a bunch, kick return and punt return. Anytime I can get the ball in my hands, I enjoy that opportunity. The league is a little different, but you just have to be smart and be prepared.”

Miller, Hughes, Alford and rookie running back Bijan Robinson have been working as the punt-returners in practice. It would have to be a special circumstance for Robinson to return a punt.

“He’s making better decisions,” Williams said of Miller. “He’s showing that he has urgency to the football. Just making sure that he’s making the right decisions on when to catch and when not to catch it.”

