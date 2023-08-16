Falcons release official depth chart for Bengals game

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons (1-0) released their official depth chart for their game against the Bengals (0-1), which is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The starters will play against the Bengals. However, first-teamers in running back Cordarrelle Patterson (soft tissue/hamstring) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle) will not play.

Running backs Tyler Allgeier (No. 2 on the depth chart) and Bijan Robinson (No. 3) will get the early action for Patterson, while cornerback Tre Flowers has been working with the first-team defense for Okudah.

After the release of linebacker Mykal Walker on Sunday, the first-team linebackers are Bud Dupree, Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen and Arnold Ebiketie.

Also, rookie Matthew Bergeron officially moved ahead of Matt Hennessy at left guard. Hennessy was placed on injured reserve later Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, J.J Arcega-Whiteside, Keilahn Harris

TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, John FitzPatrick

LT Jake Matthews, Joshua Miles, Barry Wesley

LG Matthew Bergeron, Jonotthan Harrison, Michal Menet

C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Justin Shaffer

RT Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield, Tyler Vrabel

TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Tucker Fisk

WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Josh Ali, Penny Hart, Slade Bolden, Mathew Sexton, Zay Malone

FB Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, Carlos Washington Jr., Godwin Igwebuike

QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

DL Grady Jarrett, Timmy Horne, Justin Ellis, LaCale London

DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham, Carlos Davis, Albert Huggins

DL Calais Campbell, Joe Gaziano, Zach Harrison, Caeveon Patton

OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter, Kemoko Turay, Delontae Scott

ILB Kaden Elliss, Tae Davis, Mike Jones Jr., Frank Ginda

ILB Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, Andre Smith

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Cornell Armstrong, Breon Borders, Natrone Brooks

S Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, DeMarrco Hellams

S Richie Grant, Micah Abernathy, Lukas Denis, Cliff Chattman

NB Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers, Darren Hall, Bless Austin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Mike Hughes, Penny Hart, Scotty Miller

KR Cordarrelle Patterson, *Godwin Igwebuike (He returned kickoffs in the exhibition opener against Miami)

The Bow Tie Chronicles