Falcons release official depth chart for Bengals game

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons (1-0) released their official depth chart for their game against the Bengals (0-1), which is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
The starters will play against the Bengals. However, first-teamers in running back Cordarrelle Patterson (soft tissue/hamstring) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle) will not play.
Running backs Tyler Allgeier (No. 2 on the depth chart) and Bijan Robinson (No. 3) will get the early action for Patterson, while cornerback Tre Flowers has been working with the first-team defense for Okudah.
After the release of linebacker Mykal Walker on Sunday, the first-team linebackers are Bud Dupree, Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen and Arnold Ebiketie.
Also, rookie Matthew Bergeron officially moved ahead of Matt Hennessy at left guard. Hennessy was placed on injured reserve later Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, J.J Arcega-Whiteside, Keilahn Harris
TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews, Joshua Miles, Barry Wesley
LG Matthew Bergeron, Jonotthan Harrison, Michal Menet
C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Justin Shaffer
RT Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield, Tyler Vrabel
TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Tucker Fisk
WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Josh Ali, Penny Hart, Slade Bolden, Mathew Sexton, Zay Malone
FB Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, Carlos Washington Jr., Godwin Igwebuike
QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
DL Grady Jarrett, Timmy Horne, Justin Ellis, LaCale London
DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham, Carlos Davis, Albert Huggins
DL Calais Campbell, Joe Gaziano, Zach Harrison, Caeveon Patton
OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter, Kemoko Turay, Delontae Scott
ILB Kaden Elliss, Tae Davis, Mike Jones Jr., Frank Ginda
ILB Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, Andre Smith
OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Cornell Armstrong, Breon Borders, Natrone Brooks
S Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, DeMarrco Hellams
S Richie Grant, Micah Abernathy, Lukas Denis, Cliff Chattman
NB Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers, Darren Hall, Bless Austin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Mike Hughes, Penny Hart, Scotty Miller
KR Cordarrelle Patterson, *Godwin Igwebuike (He returned kickoffs in the exhibition opener against Miami)
