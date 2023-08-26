Falcons release four players, including Jalen Mayfield

The Falcons released four players Saturday, including offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, the team announced.

The team also released defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Delontae Scott and defensive back Bless Austin.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons’ roster now stands at 86 ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday NFL deadline to trim active rosters to 53. After that deadline, the Falcons still will have 12 days to continue to make moves before their season opener against Carolina at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons drafted Mayfield in the third round of the 2021 draft, and he started 16 games at left guard as a rookie, but he missed all of the 2022 season because of a back injury. Mayfield also worked at right tackle during training camp, and he started at that position in the exhibition opener against the Dolphins.

Austin, Ellis and Scott each signed with the team in the offseason this year, with Austin and Scott signing earlier this month. Ellis played in all three exhibition games, and Austin and Scott played in the final two.

The Falcons completed their exhibition schedule Thursday with a 24-0 loss to the Steelers.