Falcons release cornerback Kevin King

Team has a spot open to activate linebacker Nate Landman
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kevin King (32) celebrates an interception during the first half of game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By
30 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Kevin King, who made a comeback after he was out of football for two seasons, was released by the Falcons on Friday.

The released creates a space for the Falcons to add inside linebacker Nate Landman to the 53-man roster. Landman was on injured reserve and had his 21-day return-to-play window activated Wednesday.

King, 29, is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and was a starter with the Packers from 2017-21. He was drafted in the second round (33rd overall) in 2017.

King elected to sit out the 2022 season to get healthy, but he suffered an Achilles injury that forced him to miss the 2023 season. He had played in 51 NFL games and made 42 starts entering this season.

