Falcons release cornerback Kevin King

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Kevin King, who made a comeback after he was out of football for two seasons, was released by the Falcons on Friday.

The released creates a space for the Falcons to add inside linebacker Nate Landman to the 53-man roster. Landman was on injured reserve and had his 21-day return-to-play window activated Wednesday.

King, 29, is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and was a starter with the Packers from 2017-21. He was drafted in the second round (33rd overall) in 2017.