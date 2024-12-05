Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons injury report: Andersen, Hughes, Mooney fully participate in practice

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) reacts after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) reacts after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 minute ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (achilles) fully participated in practice Thursday, according to the Falcons’ official injury report.

Inside linebacker Nate Landman (hamstring), guard Chris Lindstrom (not injury related/rest), defensive end Zach Harrison (Achilles) and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) were limited as the Falcons practiced indoors.

Running back Jase McClellan (knee) did not participate in practice.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons injury report: Drake London, Younghoe Koo limited in practice Thursday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons sign running back to practice squad
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons promote kicker, linebacker to game-day roster
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Mike Hughes, Ruke Orhorhoro back at practice
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons trying to recapture their red-zone magic
Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on rebounding: ‘Tough times don’t last, but tough people do’
Falcons’ Mike Hughes, Ruke Orhorhoro back at practice
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota