Falcons injury report: Andersen, Hughes, Mooney fully participate in practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (achilles) fully participated in practice Thursday, according to the Falcons’ official injury report.

Inside linebacker Nate Landman (hamstring), guard Chris Lindstrom (not injury related/rest), defensive end Zach Harrison (Achilles) and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) were limited as the Falcons practiced indoors.

Running back Jase McClellan (knee) did not participate in practice.