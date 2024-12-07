Breaking: Carson Beck out with injury, Georgia backup Gunner Stockton in against Texas
Falcons promote WR Chris Blair; Ruke Orhorhoro, Casey Washington declared out

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, right, watches as wide receiver Chris Blair goes through a drill during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS — With the team thin at the position, the Falcons promoted wide receiver Chris Blair from the practice squad to the game-day roster Saturday.

The Falcons (6-6) are set to face the Vikings (10-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney has an Achilles injury. He did not practice Wednesday, was a full participant Thursday and was limited Friday. Also, rookie wide receiver Casey Washington was declared out Saturday with a concussion.

Rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who had his 21-days-to-return window activated Wednesday, was declared out Saturday. He was on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

