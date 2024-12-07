Falcons promote WR Chris Blair; Ruke Orhorhoro, Casey Washington declared out

MINNEAPOLIS — With the team thin at the position, the Falcons promoted wide receiver Chris Blair from the practice squad to the game-day roster Saturday.

The Falcons (6-6) are set to face the Vikings (10-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney has an Achilles injury. He did not practice Wednesday, was a full participant Thursday and was limited Friday. Also, rookie wide receiver Casey Washington was declared out Saturday with a concussion.