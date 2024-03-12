Falcons reach agreement to sign Darnell Mooney

The Falcons will sign former Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a three-year contract worth $39 million, including $26 million fully guaranteed, according to Mooney’s agent, David Mulugheta.

Mooney played four seasons with the Bears after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Tulane. He has caught 213 passes on 360 targets while playing in 60 games (49 starts). Mooney recorded 2,593 yards receiving (12.2 per catch) and 11 touchdown passes.

The agreement with Mooney comes the day before NFL free agency begins and players can sign contracts as the league’s new business year will begin Wednesday. Players can sign contracts beginning at 4 p.m. The Falcons agreed to terms with quarterback Kirk Cousins and tight end Charlie Woerner on Monday.