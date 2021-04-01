Falcons re-sign defensive end Steven Means, add two other linemen

Means was a driving force behind the committee’s work to educate local high school athletes about the importance of voting and encourage them to volunteer as poll workers on Election Day in November.

He has also spearheaded multiple police ride-alongs for teammates and mentored teens through the Boys & Girls Club. For his work on and off the field, Means was named the Falcons nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2020.

FALCONS SIGNINGS

--Erik Harris, S: Agreed to terms March 18. He signed a one year, $1.35 million deal and received a $300,000 signing bonus. A total of $600,000 is guaranteed.

--Brandon Copeland, LB: Agreed to terms March 18. He signed a one-year, $1.04 million deal and received a $50,000 signing bonus and $300,000 of his contract was guaranteed.

--Mike Davis, RB: Agreed to terms March 23. He signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal, which included a $1.5 million signing bonus. A total of $3 million of the deal is guaranteed.

--Barkevious Mingo, OLB: Agreed to terms March 23. He signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal. A total of $1.1 million in guaranteed, including a $175,000 signing bonus.

--Fabian Moreau, CB: Signed a one-year, $1.27 million deal. He received a $137,500 signing bonus. A total of $987,500 of the deal is guaranteed.

--Josh Andrews, G/C: Signed a one-year, $1.27 million deal. He received $137,500 signing bonus. A total of $200,000 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed. His total guaranteed amount is $337,500.

--Jonathan Bullard, DT: Signed a one-year contract April 1.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)

9. Falcons (trade with Broncos): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)

