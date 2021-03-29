Falcons to sign OL Josh Andrews

Veteran offensive center/guard Josh Andrews, who played at Oregon State, is set to sign a one-year deal with guaranteed money with the Falcons, according to his agent Brett Tessler.
“(Andrews) looks forward to bringing his experience and versatility to Atlanta,” Tessler wrote in a tweet on Monday.
Andrews, 29, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 298 pounds. He played last season with the Jets.
Andrews has played in 40 NFL games and made four starts. He’s also been with the Eagles (2014-2015) and also with the Colts (2018-19).
FALCONS’ FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
--Erik Harris, S: Agreed to terms March 18. He signed a one year, $1.35 million deal and received a $300,000 signing bonus. A total of $600,000 is guaranteed.
--Brandon Copeland, LB: Agreed to terms March 18. He signed a one-year, $1.04 million deal and received a $50,000 signing bonus and $300,000 of his contract was guaranteed.
--Mike Davis, RB: Agreed to terms March 23. He signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal, which included a $1.5 million signing bonus. A total of $3 million of the deal is guaranteed.
--Barkevious Mingo, OLB: Agreed to terms March 23. He signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal. A total of $1.1 million in guaranteed including a $175,000 signing bonus.
--Fabian Moreau, CB: Signed a one-year, $1.27 million deal. He received a $137,500 signing bonus. A total of $987,500 of the deal is guaranteed.
