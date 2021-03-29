X

Falcons to sign OL Josh Andrews

Helmets sit on the ground during the Atlanta Falcons workout on opening day of training camp on July 30, 2010, at the Falcons Training Complex in Flowery Branch.
Credit: Kevin C. Cox

By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Veteran offensive center/guard Josh Andrews, who played at Oregon State, is set to sign a one-year deal with guaranteed money with the Falcons, according to his agent Brett Tessler.

“(Andrews) looks forward to bringing his experience and versatility to Atlanta,” Tessler wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Andrews, 29, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 298 pounds. He played last season with the Jets.

Andrews has played in 40 NFL games and made four starts. He’s also been with the Eagles (2014-2015) and also with the Colts (2018-19).

FALCONS’ FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

--Erik Harris, S: Agreed to terms March 18. He signed a one year, $1.35 million deal and received a $300,000 signing bonus. A total of $600,000 is guaranteed.

--Brandon Copeland, LB: Agreed to terms March 18. He signed a one-year, $1.04 million deal and received a $50,000 signing bonus and $300,000 of his contract was guaranteed.

--Mike Davis, RB: Agreed to terms March 23. He signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal, which included a $1.5 million signing bonus. A total of $3 million of the deal is guaranteed.

--Barkevious Mingo, OLB: Agreed to terms March 23. He signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal. A total of $1.1 million in guaranteed including a $175,000 signing bonus.

--Fabian Moreau, CB: Signed a one-year, $1.27 million deal. He received a $137,500 signing bonus. A total of $987,500 of the deal is guaranteed.

