ajc logo
X

Falcons ran the ball vs. sixth-ranked defense but passed with game on line

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons rushed 29 times for 167 yards against the Commanders’ defense, which entered the game ranked sixth in the NFL against the run.

The Commanders were giving up 103.1 yards rushing per game. The Falcons elected to throw a pass on second-and-goal from the 4-yard line, but the ball was tipped and intercepted.

The play secured the 19-13 win for the Commanders on Sunday.

“You go into it and that is a good front,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday. “We also feel like we are building something here up front (with) our mentality on the offensive line. There (aren’t any) moral victories, but it does give you confidence week after week that these guys have stepped up.”

The Falcons are averaging 160 yards rushing per game, which ranks fourth in the league before Monday night’s Steelers-Colts game.

“We’ve played some good fronts,” Smith said. “We played San Fran; I know they didn’t have (Nick) Bosa, but that’s a (darn) good front. (Washington), they were playing as well as anybody in the league. Low-possession game. I thought we moved the line of scrimmage pretty well. Thought we had some really good pockets. We were staying on track. They had the one sack on us. Tried to be aggressive. It wasn’t there. We took the sack.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Ajani Kerr, who played at Georgia Tech and Tulane, gives insight into Willie Fritz2h ago

Credit: Sam Craft

A healthy Jayden Daniels could spell trouble for Georgia defense
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech closing in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz as next head coach
18h ago

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 1 Georgia

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 1 Georgia

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s O-line will have hands full with LSU’s Harold Perkins
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon

Falcons’ defense slowly improving on third downs, Smith says
1h ago
Five takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Commanders
2h ago
Falcons’ injury report: Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson close to returning
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Ajani Kerr, who played at Georgia Tech and Tulane, gives insight into Willie Fritz
2h ago
Celebrate the season with holiday music
10h ago
Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top