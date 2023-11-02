Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder cites ‘ball security’ issues for benching

Ridder has recorded six interceptions and seven fumbles, including six lost fumbles. His 12 turnovers lead the NFL. The Falcons (4-4) are handing the ball over to Taylor Heinicke to start when they face the Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Despite Ridder’s woes, the Falcons are tied for first place in the NFC South.

“At the end of the day, that’s ball security, going back to when you are 4 and 5 years old,” Ridder said Thursday. “Hang onto the ball. Five points of ball security.”

Falcons coach Arthur Smith wouldn’t give a specific reason for the move and pointed to several “variables.”

Ridder expounded on the ball-security variable.

“If you take out half of those turnovers or whatever it is, those negative plays and there is a lot of good,” Ridder said. “I put a lot of good stuff on film. Been able to move the ball. Been able to get in the end zone. Now, it’s being able to eliminate those negative plays.”

Ridder sounds like a quarterback who’s been ordered into the “time out” corner. When he gets the call to go back into the game, he plans to be ready.

“When the time comes, (I’ll) be ready,” Ridder said.

Ridder was in the loop on the decision to move to Heinicke.

“Just go out there and control what I can control, and that’s my effort and my attitude,” Ridder said. “I still come in here every day and work in the exact same (way), nothing has changed for me. It’s just flipping that switch and being able to go help Taylor and be able to perform on Sunday.”

He plans to support Heinicke.

“I want to give him the same attention that he gave me on Sundays,” Ridder said.

Last season, Ridder took over for Marcus Mariota, who had started the first 13 games last season.

“It’s a lot different,” Ridder said. “Last year with Marcus, he kind of stepped out, or whatever. Logan (Woodside) came in. He’d be in the offense a little bit before, but not our specific offense as the Falcons. Being the starter, I know the offense in and out, and Taylor does as well. Now, it’s just feeding off each other.”

Heinicke led the offense to 20 points in the second half Sunday against the Titans, it was the most points the Falcons have scored in a half this season. Ridder took note of the veteran’s crafty work.

“Taylor has been in the league a long time,” Ridder said. “He just goes out there and plays free. Plays without worry. We’ll see that on Sunday, just him going out there and playing free. That’s how he plays his game, and he’s pretty good at it.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

The Bow Tie Chronicles