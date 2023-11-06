Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Vikings

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (9 of 67 offensive snaps, 13%), Mack Hollins and Dee Alford all were announced with ankle injuries.

Safety Richie Grant was checked for a concussion and cleared.

Hollins was set to play more with Drake London (groin) out, but he only played 14 snaps (20%).

Wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge (46 snaps, 67%) and Van Jefferson (45 snaps, 69%) picked up most of the snaps. Also, wide receivers Scotty Miller (21 snaps, 30%) and Damiere Byrd (19 snaps, 28%) saw more time.

Defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who replaced Grady Jarrett in the starting lineup, played 47 of 75 (63%). He was productive with five tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.

The fans were hot after this loss.

It's nine games into the season. The #Falcons should not be having this false start and formation issues. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

J Matthews T 69 100% 6 18%

K McGary T 69 100% 6 18%

D Dalman C 69 100%

C Lindstrom G 69 100% 6 18%

M Bergeron G 69 100% 6 18%

T Heinicke QB 69 100%

K Hodge WR 46 67% 19 58%

V Jefferson WR 45 65%

B Robinson RB 42 61%

J Smith TE 39 57%

K Pitts TE 39 57%

M Pruitt TE 29 42% 12 36%

T Allgeier RB 24 35%

S Miller WR 21 30% 11 33%

D Byrd WR 19 28%

T Fisk TE 18 26% 16 48%

M Hollins WR 14 20% 6 18%

C Patterson RB 9 13% 6 18%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 75 100% 12 36%

J Okudah CB 75 100%

J Bates FS 75 100%

A Terrell CB 75 100%

K Elliss LB 75 100%

N Landman LB 74 99% 8 24%

D Onyemata DT 51 68% 6 18%

K Street DT 47 63%

B Dupree LB 44 59%

C Campbell DE 40 53% 11 33%

L Carter LB 40 53% 11 33%

D Alford CB 39 52% 7 21%

Z Harrison DE 23 31%

A Ebiketie LB 21 28% 8 24%

M Hughes CB 20 27% 9 27%

M Abernathy FS 18 24% 26 79%

T Graham DE 16 21% 6 18%

A Huggins DT 16 21% 5 15%

T Flowers CB 1 1% 27 82%

Player special teams only

T Davis LB 27 82%

D Malone LB 27 82%

B Pinion P 17 52%

C Phillips CB 16 48%

J FitzPatrick TE 12 36%

L McCullough LS 10 30%

K Hinton G 6 18%

R Neuzil C 6 18%

S Norton T 6 18%

Y Koo K 6 18%

