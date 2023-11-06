Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Vikings

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons had a rash of ankle injuries in the 31-28 loss to the Vikings Sunday.
Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (9 of 67 offensive snaps, 13%), Mack Hollins and Dee Alford all were announced with ankle injuries.
Safety Richie Grant was checked for a concussion and cleared.
Hollins was set to play more with Drake London (groin) out, but he only played 14 snaps (20%).
Wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge (46 snaps, 67%) and Van Jefferson (45 snaps, 69%) picked up most of the snaps. Also, wide receivers Scotty Miller (21 snaps, 30%) and Damiere Byrd (19 snaps, 28%) saw more time.
Defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who replaced Grady Jarrett in the starting lineup, played 47 of 75 (63%). He was productive with five tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
It's nine games into the season. The #Falcons should not be having this false start and formation issues.— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 5, 2023
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
Player offense special teams
J Matthews T 69 100% 6 18%
K McGary T 69 100% 6 18%
D Dalman C 69 100%
C Lindstrom G 69 100% 6 18%
M Bergeron G 69 100% 6 18%
T Heinicke QB 69 100%
K Hodge WR 46 67% 19 58%
V Jefferson WR 45 65%
B Robinson RB 42 61%
J Smith TE 39 57%
K Pitts TE 39 57%
M Pruitt TE 29 42% 12 36%
T Allgeier RB 24 35%
S Miller WR 21 30% 11 33%
D Byrd WR 19 28%
T Fisk TE 18 26% 16 48%
M Hollins WR 14 20% 6 18%
C Patterson RB 9 13% 6 18%
Player defense special teams
R Grant SS 75 100% 12 36%
J Okudah CB 75 100%
J Bates FS 75 100%
A Terrell CB 75 100%
K Elliss LB 75 100%
N Landman LB 74 99% 8 24%
D Onyemata DT 51 68% 6 18%
K Street DT 47 63%
B Dupree LB 44 59%
C Campbell DE 40 53% 11 33%
L Carter LB 40 53% 11 33%
D Alford CB 39 52% 7 21%
Z Harrison DE 23 31%
A Ebiketie LB 21 28% 8 24%
M Hughes CB 20 27% 9 27%
M Abernathy FS 18 24% 26 79%
T Graham DE 16 21% 6 18%
A Huggins DT 16 21% 5 15%
T Flowers CB 1 1% 27 82%
Player special teams only
T Davis LB 27 82%
D Malone LB 27 82%
B Pinion P 17 52%
C Phillips CB 16 48%
J FitzPatrick TE 12 36%
L McCullough LS 10 30%
K Hinton G 6 18%
R Neuzil C 6 18%
S Norton T 6 18%
Y Koo K 6 18%
