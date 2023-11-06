Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Vikings

1 / 35
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs runs for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov, 5, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
Atlanta Falcons
By
3 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons had a rash of ankle injuries in the 31-28 loss to the Vikings Sunday.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (9 of 67 offensive snaps, 13%), Mack Hollins and Dee Alford all were announced with ankle injuries.

Safety Richie Grant was checked for a concussion and cleared.

Hollins was set to play more with Drake London (groin) out, but he only played 14 snaps (20%).

Wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge (46 snaps, 67%) and Van Jefferson (45 snaps, 69%) picked up most of the snaps. Also, wide receivers Scotty Miller (21 snaps, 30%) and Damiere Byrd (19 snaps, 28%) saw more time.

Defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who replaced Grady Jarrett in the starting lineup, played 47 of 75 (63%). He was productive with five tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.

The fans were hot after this loss.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

J Matthews T 69 100% 6 18%

K McGary T 69 100% 6 18%

D Dalman C 69 100%

C Lindstrom G 69 100% 6 18%

M Bergeron G 69 100% 6 18%

T Heinicke QB 69 100%

K Hodge WR 46 67% 19 58%

V Jefferson WR 45 65%

B Robinson RB 42 61%

J Smith TE 39 57%

K Pitts TE 39 57%

M Pruitt TE 29 42% 12 36%

T Allgeier RB 24 35%

S Miller WR 21 30% 11 33%

D Byrd WR 19 28%

T Fisk TE 18 26% 16 48%

M Hollins WR 14 20% 6 18%

C Patterson RB 9 13% 6 18%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 75 100% 12 36%

J Okudah CB 75 100%

J Bates FS 75 100%

A Terrell CB 75 100%

K Elliss LB 75 100%

N Landman LB 74 99% 8 24%

D Onyemata DT 51 68% 6 18%

K Street DT 47 63%

B Dupree LB 44 59%

C Campbell DE 40 53% 11 33%

L Carter LB 40 53% 11 33%

D Alford CB 39 52% 7 21%

Z Harrison DE 23 31%

A Ebiketie LB 21 28% 8 24%

M Hughes CB 20 27% 9 27%

M Abernathy FS 18 24% 26 79%

T Graham DE 16 21% 6 18%

A Huggins DT 16 21% 5 15%

T Flowers CB 1 1% 27 82%

Player special teams only

T Davis LB 27 82%

D Malone LB 27 82%

B Pinion P 17 52%

C Phillips CB 16 48%

J FitzPatrick TE 12 36%

L McCullough LS 10 30%

K Hinton G 6 18%

R Neuzil C 6 18%

S Norton T 6 18%

Y Koo K 6 18%

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Cops: 6 shot outside SE Atlanta home when suspect walked up and opened fire1h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

The Jolt: Poll shows election red flags for Biden in battleground Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
In a game they needed to win, Falcons found a way to lose
12h ago

Credit: Mark Niesse/AJC

Shifting ground: Georgia’s redistricting redo part of a national battle
1h ago

Credit: Mark Niesse/AJC

Shifting ground: Georgia’s redistricting redo part of a national battle
1h ago

Rising child care costs hurting Georgia parents; White House offers aid
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bob Andres

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons look bad in loss to Vikings and backup QB
54m ago
Vikings’ Joshua Dobbs: ‘I grew up watching the Falcons play ball’
12h ago
Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘We felt like we kind of beat ourselves’
12h ago
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
High school football state playoff brackets
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top