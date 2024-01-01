Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bears

Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
Falcons Bears Football
1 / 38
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Atlanta Falcons
By
5 minutes ago

CHICAGO — Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed the three previous games, played 59 offensive snaps (100%) in the 37-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

McGary sustained a right knee injury in the 29-25 loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 10.

Also, quarterback Desmond Ridder played eight offensive snaps (14%) after Taylor Heinicke’s left ankle injury was aggravated after his foot was stepped on in the fourth quarter.

Here’s the playtime percentage breakdowns from the game:

Player Pos. Offense Special Teams

Kaleb McGary RT 59 100% 5 16%

Chris Lindstrom RG 57 97% 5 16%

Drew Dalman C 48 81%

Matthew Bergeron LG 59 100% 5 16%

Jake Matthews LT 57 97% 5 16%

Taylor Heinicke QB 52 88%

Drake London WR 49 83%

Jonnu Smith TE 46 78%

Bijan Robinson RB 45 76%

Kyle Pitts TE 43 73%

Van Jefferson WR 24 41%

KhaDarel Hodge WR 17 29% 19 59%

Mack Hollins WR 17 29% 19 59%

MyCole Pruitt TE 14 24% 8 25%

Ryan Neuzil C 13 22% 5 16%

Tyler Allgeier RB 11 19% 8 25%

Tucker Fisk TE 10 17% 19 59%

Scotty Miller WR 8 14% 8 25%

Cordarrelle Patterson RB 8 14% 8 25%

Desmond Ridder QB 8 14%

Storm Norton T 2 3% 5 16%

Kyle Hinton G 2 3% 5 16%

Player defense special teams

Kaden Elliss LB 74 100%

Jessie Bates FS 74 100%

A.J. Terrell CB 74 100%

Clark Phillips CB 74 100%

Nate Landman LB 60 81% 8 25%

DeMarcco Hellams SS 53 72% 7 22%

David Onyemata DT 49 66% 8 25%

Calais Campbell DE 48 65% 13 41%

Bub Dupree LB 47 64%

Mike Hughes CB 36 49%

Albert Huggins DT 35 47% 6 19%

LaCale London DT 33 45% 1 3%

Ta’Quon Graham DE 32 43% 8 25%

Richie Grant SS 31 42% 19 59%

Arnold Ebiketie LB 29 39%

Zach Harrison DE 28 38% 5 16%

Lorenzo Carter LB 27 36% 7 22%

Dee Alford CB 10 14% 16 50%

Player Special teams only

DeAngelo Malone LB 27 84%

Andre Smith LB 27 84%

Micah Abernathy FS 27 84%

Tre Flowers CB 24 75%

Bradley Pinion P 12 38%

Liam McCullough LS 8 25%

Younghoe Koo K 5 16%

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top