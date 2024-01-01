Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bears

CHICAGO — Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed the three previous games, played 59 offensive snaps (100%) in the 37-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.
McGary sustained a right knee injury in the 29-25 loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 10.
Also, quarterback Desmond Ridder played eight offensive snaps (14%) after Taylor Heinicke’s left ankle injury was aggravated after his foot was stepped on in the fourth quarter.
#Falcons owner Arthur Blank was requested. “He’s not going to talk,” a team spokesman said.— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 31, 2023
Here’s the playtime percentage breakdowns from the game:
Player Pos. Offense Special Teams
Kaleb McGary RT 59 100% 5 16%
Chris Lindstrom RG 57 97% 5 16%
Drew Dalman C 48 81%
Matthew Bergeron LG 59 100% 5 16%
Jake Matthews LT 57 97% 5 16%
Taylor Heinicke QB 52 88%
Drake London WR 49 83%
Jonnu Smith TE 46 78%
Bijan Robinson RB 45 76%
Kyle Pitts TE 43 73%
Van Jefferson WR 24 41%
KhaDarel Hodge WR 17 29% 19 59%
Mack Hollins WR 17 29% 19 59%
MyCole Pruitt TE 14 24% 8 25%
Ryan Neuzil C 13 22% 5 16%
Tyler Allgeier RB 11 19% 8 25%
Tucker Fisk TE 10 17% 19 59%
Scotty Miller WR 8 14% 8 25%
Cordarrelle Patterson RB 8 14% 8 25%
Desmond Ridder QB 8 14%
Storm Norton T 2 3% 5 16%
Kyle Hinton G 2 3% 5 16%
#Falcons coach Arthur Smith: “Give credit to Chicago.” HOW ARE Y’ALL FEELING ABOUT THIS LOSS. Leave your comments and questions. pic.twitter.com/J1Zl6mD1Je— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 31, 2023
Player defense special teams
Kaden Elliss LB 74 100%
Jessie Bates FS 74 100%
A.J. Terrell CB 74 100%
Clark Phillips CB 74 100%
Nate Landman LB 60 81% 8 25%
DeMarcco Hellams SS 53 72% 7 22%
David Onyemata DT 49 66% 8 25%
Calais Campbell DE 48 65% 13 41%
Bub Dupree LB 47 64%
Mike Hughes CB 36 49%
Albert Huggins DT 35 47% 6 19%
LaCale London DT 33 45% 1 3%
Ta’Quon Graham DE 32 43% 8 25%
Richie Grant SS 31 42% 19 59%
Arnold Ebiketie LB 29 39%
Zach Harrison DE 28 38% 5 16%
Lorenzo Carter LB 27 36% 7 22%
Dee Alford CB 10 14% 16 50%
Player Special teams only
DeAngelo Malone LB 27 84%
Andre Smith LB 27 84%
Micah Abernathy FS 27 84%
Tre Flowers CB 24 75%
Bradley Pinion P 12 38%
Liam McCullough LS 8 25%
Younghoe Koo K 5 16%
