Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bears

CHICAGO — Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed the three previous games, played 59 offensive snaps (100%) in the 37-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

McGary sustained a right knee injury in the 29-25 loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 10.

Also, quarterback Desmond Ridder played eight offensive snaps (14%) after Taylor Heinicke’s left ankle injury was aggravated after his foot was stepped on in the fourth quarter.