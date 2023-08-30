Falcons plan to continue to tweak their roster, practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons were one of the NFL leaders in transactions last season, so you knew they were not done after their initial cutdown to 53 players.

The Falcons filled 14 of their 16 practice-squad spots and flipped out an offensive tackle on the 53-man roster Wednesday.

“We’ve still got two practice-squad spots to fill,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday. “Which we will, whether that happens in the next 24 hours or if we really go into Monday. We’ll see how the next day or so goes.”

The Falcons signed offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to the 53-man roster and released Joshua Miles. The Falcons had to cut from 86 players to 53 by the 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

“It’s a tough day,” Smith said. “Out of respect for guys in general in this league, but I think people forget sometimes, in any industry, it’s hard to tell somebody that you’re not coming back.”

The Falcons met face-to-face with each of the players they released, and they brought back 14 to the practice squad.

“So, we try to do it with the utmost empathy and respect,” Smith said. “So, it’s still hard. If it stops becoming hard for you and you lose that and you become too callous, you should probably go do something else because it’s about the players and the people out there.” Smith thought the Falcons had a competitive training camp.

“We appreciate all of those guys for their efforts,” Smith said.

The human element of cutdown day sometimes gets lost in the shuffle.

“We all know what we signed up for, but it still doesn’t make it any easier,” Smith said. “When you have those conversations. You never do it from a place of arrogance because there has been plenty of guys that have been released who go on to have great careers. It happens all the time. You’re trying to do what’s best for this team.”

Two former Falcons draft picks, offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield and cornerback Darren Hall, were released in the cutdown. Mayfield was a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, and Hall was a fourth-round pick.

Mayfield started 16 games at left tackle as rookie. Hall played in 31 games and made 10 starts.

“Other job opportunities may be out there, and guys will hopefully get those chances,” Smith said. “There are guys who we brought back on the practice squad, and some of them will have a chance to play Week 1 for us. It’s just depending on how it goes next week. What we look like early in the week and the health of the team.”

Tight end Parker Hesse, who played in 25 games and made eight starts over the past two seasons, was released but re-signed to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

“When you look at the NFL, it has become way more transactional,” Smith said. “This generation of general managers and the way that the league rules are set up … a lot of moves are made.”

The Falcons likely are not finished making moves.

“You look at the roster, like you’re never finished,” Smith said. “There is no finish line. You’re trying to do what’s best. You’re trying to improve. We’ve done that.

The Falcons believe that the roster must stay fluid in today’s NFL.

‘There have been guys that have made this roster, guys that have helped us, draft picks that are no longer with us,” Smith said. “Guys that we’ve gotten post-draft, the (Ryan) Neuzils and Dee Alfords, you’ve got to be far when it’s competitive.

“Then you have guys on one-year deals, and you’ve got to be objective. There’s so much that goes into it. It’s a never-ending process.”

The Falcons were one of 13 teams to keep three quarterbacks, taking advantage of a new rule that allows for teams to carry an emergency signal-caller on game days.

“Again, you feel like you’ve got a guy who’s earned being on the 53 and you want to use that kind of … extra spot,” Smith said. “That spot, if you want to dress a quarterback, it gives you 49 on game day, but you only use if the situation where he has to come in to the game. You may need it. You may not. There numbers are that you probably won’t need it, but it’s good to have if you feel that you have three quarterbacks worthy of being on your 53.”

