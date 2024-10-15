Falcons place Micah Abernathy on injured reserve

Breaking: Road closures begin as Trump makes campaign visit to metro Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy (29) walks off of the field after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost 22-17. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Micah Abernathy, who suffered a left knee injury in the 38-20 win over the Panthers on Sunday, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Center Matt Hennessy was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Also, safety Dane Cruikshank and offensive tackle Coy Cronk were signed to the practice squad.

Hennessy was drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2020 draft and was a starter in 2020 and 2021.

Center Drew Dalman is on injured reserve. Ryan Neuzil has started the past three games at center for the Falcons.

Cruikshank had been with the Falcons since May until he was released Oct. 1 to make room for linebacker Rashaad Evans, who recently was released.

