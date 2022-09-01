ajc logo
Falcons place five players on injured reserve, re-sign three Thursday

Falcons offensive linemen, from left, Colby Gossett, Jalen Mayfield and Elijah Wilkinson walk to the next drill during training camp. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

The Falcons placed five players on injured reserve and re-signed three players to pair with two players they previously claimed off waivers to resettle their 53-man roster Thursday.

Linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder surgery), cornerback Isaiah Oliver (knee surgery), defensive end Marlon Davidson (knee surgery), left guard Jalen Mayfield (lower back) and tight end John FitzPatrick (undisclosed injury) were placed on injured reserve.

In corresponding moves, the Falcons re-signed defensive end Abdullah Anderson, inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and right guard Colby Gossett. The Falcons cut those three players Tuesday to reach the NFL’s 53-man limit.

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson were claimed off waivers Wednesday.

The Falcons also added three more players to their practice squad. They added tight ends Tucker Fisk and Anthony Firkser, who were cut Tuesday, and cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, who was waived this week by the 49ers.

