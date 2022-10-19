Falcons’ Marcus Mariota named NFC offensive player of the week

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who helped lead the team to a upset victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, was named the NFC offensive player of the week for Week 6, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Mariota completed 13 of 14 passes (92.9%) for 129 yards and two touchdowns for a 144.6 passer rating, the fifth highest of his career.
He also rushed six times for 50 yards and scored on a 3-yard touchdowns in the Falcons’ 28-14 victory.
