Falcons’ Mykal Walker set to return to practice

With rookie Troy Andersen playing well, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said having three linebackers is a “good problem to have.”

Walker, the team’s signal-caller on defense, was hurt in the Tampa Bay game Oct. 9 and did not play against the 49ers on Sunday. Andersen, a second-round pick from Montana State, made his first NFL start and finished with 12 tackles, with a key special-teams tackle.