Falcons’ Mykal Walker set to return to practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker, who missed the game Sunday with a groin injury, is set to return to practice Wednesday.
With rookie Troy Andersen playing well, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said having three linebackers is a “good problem to have.”
Walker, the team’s signal-caller on defense, was hurt in the Tampa Bay game Oct. 9 and did not play against the 49ers on Sunday. Andersen, a second-round pick from Montana State, made his first NFL start and finished with 12 tackles, with a key special-teams tackle.
Also, cornerback A.J. Terrell, who left the 49ers game with a thigh/hamstring injury, will be at practice. But Smith said the team will monitor his progress during the week.
