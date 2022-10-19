ajc logo
Falcons’ Mykal Walker set to return to practice

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker, who missed the game Sunday with a groin injury, is set to return to practice Wednesday.

With rookie Troy Andersen playing well, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said having three linebackers is a “good problem to have.”

Walker, the team’s signal-caller on defense, was hurt in the Tampa Bay game Oct. 9 and did not play against the 49ers on Sunday. Andersen, a second-round pick from Montana State, made his first NFL start and finished with 12 tackles, with a key special-teams tackle.

Also, cornerback A.J. Terrell, who left the 49ers game with a thigh/hamstring injury, will be at practice. But Smith said the team will monitor his progress during the week.

