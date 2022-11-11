ajc logo
Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘I was trying to create a spark’

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say after the 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday:

On the issues with the offense: “It’s starts with me. I have to do a better job of getting us in and out of good plays. When you are creating negative plays and you’re not consistently doing a good job on first and second down, third down gets tough. Then when you’re not sustaining third downs, you’re not scoring points.”

On if the weather was a factor: “I don’t think so. Playing up in Oregon for a few years, I’m kind of used to weather like this. I just missed some throws.”

On if he was forcing things down the field: “Yes I was. I was playing a little bit outside of myself. Trying to make a play too many times and it hurt our team.”

On dropping out of first place: “Yeah, it’s tough to lose two straight in five days.It is a tough pill to swallow. At the same time, we’ll take this little break, flush it. Move on. We’ve got seven games left.”

On playing all out of himself: “Yeah, I was trying to create a spark. I think throughout my career that’s when I get myself in the most trouble. Ill-advised throws ... just maybe scrambling getting a few yards and keeping the chains moving.”

