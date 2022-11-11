Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘I was trying to create a spark’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say after the 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday:
On the issues with the offense: “It’s starts with me. I have to do a better job of getting us in and out of good plays. When you are creating negative plays and you’re not consistently doing a good job on first and second down, third down gets tough. Then when you’re not sustaining third downs, you’re not scoring points.”
On if the weather was a factor: “I don’t think so. Playing up in Oregon for a few years, I’m kind of used to weather like this. I just missed some throws.”
On if he was forcing things down the field: “Yes I was. I was playing a little bit outside of myself. Trying to make a play too many times and it hurt our team.”
On dropping out of first place: “Yeah, it’s tough to lose two straight in five days.It is a tough pill to swallow. At the same time, we’ll take this little break, flush it. Move on. We’ve got seven games left.”
On playing all out of himself: “Yeah, I was trying to create a spark. I think throughout my career that’s when I get myself in the most trouble. Ill-advised throws ... just maybe scrambling getting a few yards and keeping the chains moving.”
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
