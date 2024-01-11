Falcons make requests to interview Wilks, Weaver, Johnson and Glenn

“It doesn’t take long to get going, so we’re moving,” Blank said. “But I also want to be clear on this is that there is no timetable. The only timetable is to do this correctly, take our time, be thoughtful, do all of the interviews, be respectful, make sure we have a full diverse set of candidates that we’re considering in every way.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Wilks, 54, is the only candidate of the group with head coaching experience. He made his name as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator under Ron Rivera. He started his coaching career at Johnson C. Smith (1995-96) and Savannah State (1997-99) after playing at Appalachian State.

Wilks was the head coach at Savannah State in 1999. He was the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 and was the Panthers’ interim head coach in 2023 after Matt Rhule was fired.

Weaver, 43, played at Notre Dame and in the NFL with the Ravens (2002-05) and Texans (2006-08).

Johnson, 37, was a walk-on quarterback at North Carolina. He’s been Detroit’s offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. The Lions were ranked third in total offense 394.8, second in passing (258.9) and fifth in rushing (135.9 per game) and fifth in points scored (27.1)

Glenn, 51, played in the NFL from 1994-2008 and was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback. He is a member of the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame. His defense was ranked 19th in yards allowed (336.1), second against the run (88.8), 27th against the pass (247.4) and 23rd in points allowed (23.2.

The Bow Tie Chronicles