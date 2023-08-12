Falcons’ Logan Woodside: ‘(I) was just excited and blessed to get this opportunity’

BreakingNews
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Here’s what Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside had to say after the 19-3 win over the Dolphins on Friday night:

How do you feel everything went for you out there today? “I thought we did some good things offensively. Obviously, wish we could’ve put more points on the board. Couple things operationally I wish I could’ve had back, but overall, I thought we did a good job of running the football and were able to take advantage of some shots downfield. So, overall just impressed. Obviously our defense played great. Dee Alford, a huge special-teams play there at the end of the game. That was huge for us.”

On what was working on the touchdown drive: “Run game. We were running the crap out of the football, and it was great to see. Obviously that opens up stuff in the play-pass game, and it was just great to see the (offensive line) and the second-team (offensive) line get in there and start wearing on those guys, and it was good to be behind them.”

On starting and playing the entire game: “I found out yesterday, and it was great. Coach (Arthur) Smith had come up to me and told me I’d likely play the whole game. (I) was just excited and blessed to get this opportunity and for them to have the faith in me and ultimately come out and get a win today.”

On his hot first half when he was 8-of-9 passing: “I felt like I was seeing the coverage pretty well and just trying to get the playmakers involved in space. They were doing a good job of getting open. Had some really good pockets early. Just trying to get them the ball as quick as I could and keep the ball moving forward.”

On the rushing attack: “I think throughout the week in practice we felt like we could run the football really well, and obviously once we got in the game and got in the flow of running the football, and then Coach ‘Art’ (Smith) and ‘Rags’ (offensive coordinator Dave Ragone) did a great job of calling some play passes in there, and they were open, and we were lucky enough to hit them. So, it was great.”

On a heavy workload: “I think it’s big especially the first week of preseason just to have the film on them, going through practice, kind of see what they’re doing, have an idea of what we think they’re going to see coming into the game and then ultimately a lot of the plays that we ran tonight – we ran it all week, so that gave me some (comfort) there, and it was good to just go out there and execute.”

