Falcons linebacker Deion Jones reported early for training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, who was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list Thursday, reported early for training camp Tuesday.
Jones, who was second on the team with 137 tackles last season, underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.
The Falcons signed linebacker Rashaan Evans in free agency and drafted linebacker Troy Andersen in the second round (58th overall). Also, the Falcons signed veteran Nick Kwiatkoski.
Evans and Kwiatkoski have started in the NFL. Andersen is a fast linebacker like Jones, but he may need some NFL seasoning.
Evans and Mykal Walker received most of the snaps at inside linebacker over the offseason.
