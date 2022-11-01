ajc logo
Falcons likely to let trading deadline pass quietly

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Unless they get an offer they can’t refuse, the Falcons will let the NFL trading deadline pass quietly at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“Really, I don’t think you’re ever just one player away,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Some teams are different in their philosophy, and it works. Sometimes it doesn’t. We certainly will listen. I don’t think anybody in the league would not pick up the phone.”

The Falcons (4-4) are in first place in the NFC South with nine games to play.

The Falcons traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Browns on Oct. 10. The Falcons also sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Browns and received a 2024 sixth-round pick.

A veteran cornerback, after the Falcons lost Casey Hayward for the season, or a pass rusher could help buttress the defense, which is giving up 415.8 yards per game. That ranks 31st of 32 teams in the league. The Falcons rank 30th in allowing third-down conversions, at 47.06%.

The Falcons don’t want a quick fix that would mortgage part of their future.

“Put it like this, you give away a lot of future capital for a guy for 10 games, maybe nine,” Smith said. “Then you have to pay him in free agency. Or just wait and see if that’s still the same guy you want in free agency without giving away a lot of draft capital. I’m not saying one way is right and one way is wrong, but that’s what you’re weighing.”

Last season, the Rams made a deal for pass rusher Von Miller.

“To be honest with you, it helped them win the Super Bowl,” Smith said. “It wasn’t the only reason, but it helped them. Other times you see people make those moves, and it’s a disaster.”

Miller signed with the Bills when he reached free agency.

After firing coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers started to amass draft picks. They picked up six picks from trading running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.

The Panthers acquired second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round pick in 2024 for McCaffrey and sixth- and seventh-round picks for Anderson.

“That’s one philosophy,” Smith said. “Who knows what their internal plan is, but if somebody is willing to give you a lot of future draft capital. I was joking, but I’m being serious. If somebody called you and said we’ll give you three first-round picks, you’re going to listen.”

So far, that deal has not come the Falcons’ way.

“Nobody has done that,” Smith said. “But I’m just saying, you certainly have to weigh that.”

