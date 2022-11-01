Falcons likely to let trading deadline pass quietly

The Falcons don’t want a quick fix that would mortgage part of their future.

“Put it like this, you give away a lot of future capital for a guy for 10 games, maybe nine,” Smith said. “Then you have to pay him in free agency. Or just wait and see if that’s still the same guy you want in free agency without giving away a lot of draft capital. I’m not saying one way is right and one way is wrong, but that’s what you’re weighing.”

Last season, the Rams made a deal for pass rusher Von Miller.

“To be honest with you, it helped them win the Super Bowl,” Smith said. “It wasn’t the only reason, but it helped them. Other times you see people make those moves, and it’s a disaster.”

Miller signed with the Bills when he reached free agency.

After firing coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers started to amass draft picks. They picked up six picks from trading running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.

The Panthers acquired second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round pick in 2024 for McCaffrey and sixth- and seventh-round picks for Anderson.

“That’s one philosophy,” Smith said. “Who knows what their internal plan is, but if somebody is willing to give you a lot of future draft capital. I was joking, but I’m being serious. If somebody called you and said we’ll give you three first-round picks, you’re going to listen.”

So far, that deal has not come the Falcons’ way.

“Nobody has done that,” Smith said. “But I’m just saying, you certainly have to weigh that.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD