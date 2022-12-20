ajc logo
Falcons’ John FitzPatrick to return to practice

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie tight end John FitzPatrick, who was drafted in the sixth round (217th overall) of the NFL draft and has been on injured reserve all season, is set to return to practice Tuesday.

“John FitzPatrick, we expect to bring him back to practice,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “See where he’s at. He’ll start today.”

Also, center guard Matt Hennessy, who had his 21-day activation period from injured reserve started last week, is progressing.

“He’s making progress; we’ll see how this week goes,” Smith said.

FitzPatrick, who played at Marist and Georgia, had an undisclosed injury. However, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the Bulldogs’ Pro Day that FitzPatrick played most of the 2021 season with broken bones in his feet.

Here’s FitzPatrick’s draft bio:

Sixth round (213th overall) – John FitzPatrick

Height: 6-7 Weight: 250 Overview: Played in all 15 games in the 2021 season, starting seven. … Caught six passes for 83 yards (13.8 avg. no TDs). … Caught 10 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in the 10-game 2020 season. … Completed work on a degree in real estate in spring semester 2021.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Falcons' Dean Pees back at work; team to monitor his status
