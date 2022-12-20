Falcons’ John FitzPatrick to return to practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie tight end John FitzPatrick, who was drafted in the sixth round (217th overall) of the NFL draft and has been on injured reserve all season, is set to return to practice Tuesday.
“John FitzPatrick, we expect to bring him back to practice,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “See where he’s at. He’ll start today.”
Also, center guard Matt Hennessy, who had his 21-day activation period from injured reserve started last week, is progressing.
“He’s making progress; we’ll see how this week goes,” Smith said.
FitzPatrick, who played at Marist and Georgia, had an undisclosed injury. However, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the Bulldogs’ Pro Day that FitzPatrick played most of the 2021 season with broken bones in his feet.
Here’s FitzPatrick’s draft bio:
Sixth round (213th overall) – John FitzPatrick
Height: 6-7 Weight: 250 Overview: Played in all 15 games in the 2021 season, starting seven. … Caught six passes for 83 yards (13.8 avg. no TDs). … Caught 10 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in the 10-game 2020 season. … Completed work on a degree in real estate in spring semester 2021.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author