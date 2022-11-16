Falcons’ Jalen Mayfield returns, possibly could help at left guard

Colby Gossett took over against the Seahawks on Sept. 25. Wilkinson returned and continued to perform well until he sustained a knee injury against Carolina on Oct. 30.

Former starting center Matt Hennessy took over against the Chargers on Nov. 6, but he also sustained a knee injury and went on injured reserve.

Gossett started in the second outing against the Panthers on Nov. 10.

“There are always constant things that come up that we are going to have to improve on, that we have to get better at,” Ledford said. “That’s the mindset that those guys have up front. I appreciate their work ethic and just how they go out and try to correct the things that have happened in the previous week or even weeks before.”

The Falcons activated Jalen Mayfield, last season’s starting left guard, from injured reserve. Also, Chuma Edoga, who’s been working at guard and tackle, is a candidate at left guard. He was working with the first team during the open portion of practice Wednesday.

“We were able to get a lot of those guys reps at a lot of different positions throughout training camp,” Ledford said. “If you’re not going into the season and you’re not one of the five, you have to be able to play multiple positions and provide a lot of depth.”

Mayfield, who was a third-round pick (68th overall) in the 2021 draft out of Michigan, started 16 games as a rookie last season. He sustained a back injury in training camp and has been on injured reserve since the start of the season. He was working with the second team Wednesday during open practice.

“It’s part of the game; you’re going to have injuries,” Ledford said. “Those guys have stepped up and done a good job for us when they’ve had those opportunities.”

Before facing the Panthers in the last outing, left tackle Jake Matthews left the team in Charlotte to witness the birth of his first son in Atlanta. He returned just in time to play the game.

“That was amazing,” Ledford said. “Jake called early in the morning. When you get a call early in the morning from a player, you don’t know what to expect.”

Matthews and his wife were hoping to induce labor at a later date.

“You always have plans, and they were planning and hoping it was going to happen later, but those are out of our hands,” Ledford said.

Matthews was beaming after the game after witnessing the birth of his son, Beckett.

“So thankful,” Ledford said. “I’m extremely happy for Jake and his family. For what he went through that day, just them as a family; it’s both him and his wife. He played really, really well.”

The Falcons will have 21 days to see if Mayfield is ready to return to the 53-man active roster.

“Regardless how much you do with the conditioning aspect of it, when you are pushing on another individual, that’s a different type of conditioning,” Ledford said. “It generally takes some time. How much time kind of depends on the athlete. I don’t think we can we expect a week or two or whatever. It might be sooner that what we anticipated.”

Mayfield has been working in the weight room.

“I’m excited to see him out on the field,” Ledford said.

Another issue coming out of the loss to the Panthers were the low shotgun snaps of center Drew Dalman. Ledford said the heavy rain falling that night was not a factor.

Ledford plans to make sure the centers are following through on their snaps and not dropping their hips.

“Drew has done a really good job snapping throughout the season,” Ledford said. “I know when he looked at the film, those are some of the things, right away, he knew this is what I have to do to correct that.”

