Falcons’ Jake Matthews: ‘We have to step up as an offense’

On the loss: “There are five more games this season. We have to put our best foot forward. We put ourselves in this position. It’s going to be up to us to get out of it. We just have to go back to work.”

On the key to rebounding: “If you’re going to line up and be able to play on Sunday, you need to have that mindset. If you don’t (have it), you’re in the wrong place. As a competitor, you should want to put your best foot forward. Win games when you get to play them. There should not be too much hooray. It should be some easy ‘want to’ to get back to work and get better.”

On the run defense: “Too many missed tackles. I’ve got to run back and see the film. But maybe too much leaky yardage. A couple of mushed plays that could have went the other way. We just have to be more stout across the whole run defense, whether if it’s (the defensive) line, the linebackers or however it may be. Even myself, just be better. We just have to review this tape and get better.”

On the missed opportunity: “You can’t lie and say it was not a missed opportunity because it was. But, at the end of the day, we still have life. We still have stuff ahead of us to be able to strive for. We went all the way to the end. We felt good about our chances coming into this game. For it to go down how it did definitely hurt. We’ve got to go back to work. We can’t sit here and sulk in this for too long. We have to get back to work. It’s one of those losses where you want to get back on the field quick. Get the taste out of your mouth and be excited to play next week.”

More on the loss: “All losses are tough. Being at the highest level of professional football that there is, you can’t win all of them. But, at the end of the day, we don’t plan to take L’s. You don’t know they are going to come or when they will come. You’ve got to be able to respond.”

LORENZO CARTER, outside linebacker

On the run defense: “We do have to play stouter. We can’t give up all of the big plays and the explosive plays. Especially on the ground. That’s something that we’ve taken pride in all season. We gave up too much this game.”

On the close games: “That’s the NFL. That’s why I let the young guys know, especially after these tough losses. You never know what play, which series or what play, what call. You’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity because ... at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to one or two plays, one score or less than one score.”

On the late three-and-out: “That was huge, but it wasn’t a surprise for us. We know what we have to do, especially at the end of the game when it comes down to (crunch) time and it’s time for you to go make a stop. I think we’ve done a good job all year, when it comes down to it, we make those stops. Earlier in the game, it would make it a lot easier if we bow up and make those stops earlier.”

On Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who played at Collins Hill: “He was a little bit older than me, but he’s still a GCO (Gwinnett County) guy.” (Carter played at Norcross.)

DREW DALMAN, center

On the loss: “We all certainly want to finish that game. We had control and were in the driver’s seat. We want to end that game with a win, obviously. So, we’ll see how much better we can get from it and pull whatever we can learn from this one and move on to the next week.”

ARNOLD EBIKETIE, outside linebacker

On the season, with five games left: “We just have to get back to the drawing board and get back to work. We have five games left, so we need to go on a run and win all five. It’s not over; we still have a lot left to accomplish.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD