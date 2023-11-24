Falcons’ injury report: Younghoe Koo cleared for Saints game Sunday

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who had a back injury and missed some practice time, was cleared to play against the Saints on Sunday.

Koo, who didn’t practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday with the injury, was not listed on the team’s final injury report.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) was declared out. He returned to practice Wednesday, but apparently suffered a setback.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) was listed as questionable for the game, which begins at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

