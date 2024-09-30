Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen may miss Thursday night game

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons (2-2), who are set to host the Bucs (3-1) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, had to issue an estimated injury report, per league rules, on Monday.

The Falcons listed running back Bijan Robinson with a new injury, a hamstring, and projected that he would have been limited. Robinson was on the injury report last week with a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (ankle) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) were projected as limited.