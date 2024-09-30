Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen may miss Thursday night game

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons (2-2), who are set to host the Bucs (3-1) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, had to issue an estimated injury report, per league rules, on Monday.
The Falcons listed running back Bijan Robinson with a new injury, a hamstring, and projected that he would have been limited. Robinson was on the injury report last week with a shoulder injury.
Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (ankle) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) were projected as limited.
Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) was projected as out. He was injured on a special teams play with 3:57 to play in the game against the Saints on Sunday.
“Troy is day to day, obviously, a short-week,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said on Monday. “The same as last night. He’s hurting pretty good. We’ll kind of see where he goes this week. See where he’s listed at and what he can do for us, if anything.”
