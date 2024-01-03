BreakingNews
Falcons injury report: Taylor Heinicke to be limited at practice Wednesday

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) runs in for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who aggravated a left ankle injury Sunday in the 37-17 loss to the Bears, will be limited in practice Wednesday, according to coach Arthur Smith.

The Falcons (7-9) are set to play the Saints (8-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Also, center Drew Dalman (ankle) will not practice along with safety DeMarcco Hellams and cornerback Mike Hughes, who are in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Desmond Ridder is the backup if Heinicke can’t play Sunday. Ryan Neuzil will take over at center if Dalman remains unable to play.

In the secondary, the Falcons have Richie Grant and Micah Abernathy at safety and Dee Alford and Tre Flowers at cornerback.

Also, the Falcons have cornerback Natrone Brooks and safeties Lukas Denis and Tre Tarpley III on the practice squad.

