Falcons’ injury report: Taylor Heinicke, three others limited

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (left ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Also, cornerback Mike Hughes (concussion protocol), linebacker Troy Andersen (pectoral) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee) were limited.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (concussion protocol) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) did not practice.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell and running back Cordarelle Patterson were back at practice after receiving a rest day Wednesday.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

