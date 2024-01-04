Falcons’ injury report: Taylor Heinicke, three others limited

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (left ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.
Also, cornerback Mike Hughes (concussion protocol), linebacker Troy Andersen (pectoral) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee) were limited.
Safety DeMarcco Hellams (concussion protocol) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) did not practice.
Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell and running back Cordarelle Patterson were back at practice after receiving a rest day Wednesday.
