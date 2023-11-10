Falcons’ injury report: Mack Hollins, Dee Alford out for Sunday’s game

Hollins played 14 of 69 offensive snaps (69%) Sunday against the Vikings before sustaining his injury. He had three catches for 36 yards in the game.

Alford, who has played in all nine games and made four starts, has 28 tackles and two tackles for losses. Mike Hughes took over at nickel back for Alford, and Scotty Miller came on as the punt returner against the Vikings.

Rookie cornerback Clark Phillips was active against the Vikings and can play at nickel back.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in both of those guys (Hughes and Phillips),” Smith said. “They’ll both play.”

