Falcons’ injury report: Kaleb McGary questionable for game vs. Bears

Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) blocks linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (47) during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Friday, August 5, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (ankle) fully participated in practice and will not be listed on the official injury report, coach Arthur Smith said Friday.

Heinicke sustained the injury Sunday in the 29-10 win over the Colts. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition to Heinicke, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle), center Drew Dalman (ankle), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) were limited Wednesday and Thursday. All but McGary were full participants Friday.

McGary is the only player who’ll have a “questionable” designation.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive end Calais Campbell received veteran rest days Wednesday.

