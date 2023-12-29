Falcons’ injury report: Kaleb McGary questionable for game vs. Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (ankle) fully participated in practice and will not be listed on the official injury report, coach Arthur Smith said Friday.
Heinicke sustained the injury Sunday in the 29-10 win over the Colts. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday.
In addition to Heinicke, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle), center Drew Dalman (ankle), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) were limited Wednesday and Thursday. All but McGary were full participants Friday.
McGary is the only player who’ll have a “questionable” designation.
Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive end Calais Campbell received veteran rest days Wednesday.
Forgot to tweet this yesterday. #Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke running on the ankle. He was limited in practice on Wed & Thur. pic.twitter.com/TrQgb4wF9r— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 29, 2023
