Falcons injury report: Elijah Wilkinson back; Chuma Edoga did not practice

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Left guard Elijah Wilkinson returned to practice Wednesday and appears set to return to the starting lineup when the Falcons (5-8) play the Saints (4-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Backup guard Chuma Edoga (knee) was the only player on the injury report. He did not participate in the padded practice Wednesday.

Wilkinson, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, tried to return for the Pittsburgh game.

“It just wasn’t feeling as good as it is now,” Wilkinson said. “They said, just wait. We’ve got the bye week. You can get some extra work in and kind of get you more ready leading up to the Saints. That’s what we decided to do.”

Wilkinson has started eight games this season. The Falcons also have started Colby Gossett, Matt Hennessy and Edoga at left guard.

“Had a little procedure, a little scope,” Wilkinson said. “I had a torn meniscus. I had to handle that. I was playing through it, but it was tough. After a few weeks of playing through it, I was like we’ve got to figure something out.”

