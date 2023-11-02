Falcons injury report: Drake London remained out of practice

London, the Falcons’ leader in receptions (37) and yards receiving (438), sustained a groin injury Sunday after playing 37 snaps against the Titans and did not return in the 28-23 loss.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell and defensive tackle David Onyemata returned to practice after receiving a veteran rest day.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (shoulder) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion) were limited in practice.

Linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) was a full participate.

The Bow Tie Chronicles