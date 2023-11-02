Falcons injury report: Drake London remained out of practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London (groin) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) did not participate in practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.
London, the Falcons’ leader in receptions (37) and yards receiving (438), sustained a groin injury Sunday after playing 37 snaps against the Titans and did not return in the 28-23 loss.
Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell and defensive tackle David Onyemata returned to practice after receiving a veteran rest day.
Cornerback Mike Hughes (shoulder) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion) were limited in practice.
Linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) was a full participate.
