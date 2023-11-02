Falcons injury report: Drake London remained out of practice

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
0 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London (groin) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) did not participate in practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

London, the Falcons’ leader in receptions (37) and yards receiving (438), sustained a groin injury Sunday after playing 37 snaps against the Titans and did not return in the 28-23 loss.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell and defensive tackle David Onyemata returned to practice after receiving a veteran rest day.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (shoulder) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion) were limited in practice.

Linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) was a full participate.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEAR OF HIP-HOP
The oral history of ‘the South got something to say’3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia education officials decide which test scores mean kids can read
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Groups want Vogtle cost hearings halted until Georgia PSC elections are held
2h ago

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
1h ago

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Scotty Miller looking to contribute more
3h ago
Updated Falcons depth chart for Vikings’ game
7h ago
Where to watch, listen and livestream Vikings at Falcons
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Black Boy Art LLC

Buying Black art at center of show
6h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip-hop
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top