Falcons’ injury report: Drake London declared out for Sunday vs. Vikings

London, who has 37 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns, sustained a groin injury against the Titans on Sunday and did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion) also will be out.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (shoulder) was limited and has no injury designation.

Linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant after not playing against the Titans.

London left the game Sunday with a groin injury after he stretched out and made a nice catch for a 21-yard gain with 4:07 left in the third quarter. He finished with five catches for 55 yards and did not return.

London played 37 of 68 snaps (54%) against the Titans.

Also, the Falcons will be without defensive tackles Grady Jarrett (knee) and LaCale London (knee) who were placed on injured reserve. Jarrett is out for the season. London is on short-term injured reserve and could return this season.

In addition to trading for defensive tackle Kentavius Street on Monday, the Falcons signed defensive tackle Travis Bell off the Bears’ practice squad.

Bell, who was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round (218th overall) of the 2023 NFL draft, played at Kennesaw State. Bell, who’s 6-foot and 310 pounds, was the first player ever drafted from Kennesaw State.

