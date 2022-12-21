ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson has rest day, Chuma Edoga limited

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was given a rest day Wednesday, and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who has a right knee injury, was limited at practice.

Edoga also was listed as limited on the team’s official injury report Tuesday. Edoga has played in two games and made one start for the Falcons.

The Falcons (5-9) are set to play the Ravens (9-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

