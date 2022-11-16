ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: A.J. Terrell to return to practice Wednesday

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), who missed the past three games and most of the one before that, will return to practice Wednesday, according to coach Arthur Smith.

Safety Erik Harris (right foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) also missed the most recent game, Nov. 10 at the Panthers.

The Falcons (4-6) are set to host the Bears (3-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are in second place in the NFC South.

More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Terrell sustained the injury in the Falcons’ 28-14 win over San Francisco on Oct. 16. He reached for the back of his right leg while in coverage on a deep route.

Terrell’s injury originally was announced as a thigh injury. He played 26 of the defensive snaps (43%) against the 49ers.

Terrell started the following game, against Cincinnati, but lasted only eight plays (12%) and was replaced by Cornell Armstrong. Rashad Fenton, who was acquired in a trade with the Chiefs, started against the Panthers.

Harris and Franks are backups who mainly were playing on special teams.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

