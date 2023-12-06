Falcons injury report: 5 starters to miss practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will be without five key starters when they take the practice field Wednesday afternoon, according to coach Arthur Smith.

Center Drew Dalman (undisclosed), defensive tackle David Onyemata (undisclosed), right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol) will not practice.

“There are a couple of guys we’ll hold today,” said Smith before practice. “They still have a chance to play. Drew will be one of them. David, Kaleb and Nate. A.J. will be out there going through the protocol. For the most part, were in pretty good shape.”