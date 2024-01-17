Falcons interview national champion Michigan’s coach Jim Harbaugh

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, who just guided the Wolverines to the national championship, was interviewed by the Falcons for their head-coaching vacancy on Tuesday, according to the team.

Harbaugh, 60, is a former NFL head coach and quarterback. He was 49-21-1 in the NFL with the 49ers (2011-14). He went to one Super Bowl after beating the Falcons in the NFC Championship game.

Harbaugh has spent the past nine years (2015-23) as coach at Michigan.