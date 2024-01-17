Atlanta Falcons

Falcons interview national champion Michigan’s coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with the trophy after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with the trophy after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
FLOWERY BRANCH -- Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, who just guided the Wolverines to the national championship, was interviewed by the Falcons for their head-coaching vacancy on Tuesday, according to the team.

Harbaugh, 60, is a former NFL head coach and quarterback. He was 49-21-1 in the NFL with the 49ers (2011-14). He went to one Super Bowl after beating the Falcons in the NFC Championship game.

Harbaugh has spent the past nine years (2015-23) as coach at Michigan.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Falcons

The Falcons have completed initial head-coach interviews with the following individuals:

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

• Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

• Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

• University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

