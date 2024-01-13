Falcons interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ search for a replacement for coach Arthur Smith is underway. After being in meetings earlier this week, the Falcons interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Saturday, according to the team.

Callahan, 39, was the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders. He also served as an offensive assistant for the Denver Broncos. He has been the Bengals’ offensive coordinator since 2019.

His father, Bill Callahan, is a former interim head coach for Washington and former head coach of the Raiders.