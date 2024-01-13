Falcons complete interview with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

Macdonald, 36, attended Centennial High in Roswell and went to Georgia. While a student in Athens he was an assistant coach at Cedar Shoals High in 2008 and 2009. He was a grad assistant at Georgia in 2010 and was a defensive quality control assistant from 2011-13.

Weaver, 43, played at Notre Dame and in the NFL with the Ravens (2002-05) and Texans (2006-08).

Wilks, 54, has head coaching experience. He made his reputation as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator under Ron Rivera. He started his coaching career at Johnson C. Smith (1995-96) and Savannah State (1997-99) after playing at Appalachian State.

Wilks was the head coach at Savannah State in 1999. He was the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 and was the Panthers’ interim head coach in 2023 after Matt Rhule was fired.

The Bow Tie Chronicles