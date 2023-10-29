Falcons’ Grady Jarrett leaves game with knee injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett suffered a knee injury on the first defensive series of the game against the Titans and it was announced that his return to the game was questionable on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Jarrett, one of the Falcons’ captains, has made 88 consecutive starts. He has not missed a game since Oct. 14, 2018 in a game against Tampa Bay.
Backup tackles LaCale London and Ta’Quon Graham received increased playing time.
