Falcons’ Grady Jarrett leaves game with knee injury

By
17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett suffered a knee injury on the first defensive series of the game against the Titans and it was announced that his return to the game was questionable on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Jarrett, one of the Falcons’ captains, has made 88 consecutive starts. He has not missed a game since Oct. 14, 2018 in a game against Tampa Bay.

Backup tackles LaCale London and Ta’Quon Graham received increased playing time.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

