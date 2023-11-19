Falcons going back to Ridder as starting quarterback

Smith said he thought Ridder’s play against the Cardinals was a good ‘reset’ for the second-year player who started the first eight games of the season.

“What you saw with Des was very encouraging,” Smith said. “That’s tough for anybody. As a young player in his career, he had success. It wasn’t like he went out there and it was over. But we needed to get to terms on control and some other things going on.”

Ridder had a league-high 12 turnovers in his first eight starts. He was intercepted three times in the 24-16 home loss to the Commanders Oct. 15 and had three fumbles in the 16-13 win at Tampa Bay Oct. 22.

Ridder’s upcoming start will be his ninth this season and the 13th overall since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2022 draft. The team was 2-2 in his four starts as a rookie, and in the offseason Smith declared him as the starter for the 2023 season.

