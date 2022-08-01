Falcons’ DT Anthony Rush was a ‘find’

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons had a major problem last season when they went to the 3-4 defense.
They didn’t have a massive nose tackle to play over the center, but found one when the pro personnel department signed Anthony Rush on Nov. 8.
Rush, who’s 6-foot-4 and 361 pounds, went on to play in 10 games and made six starts. He played 251 defensive snaps (36%) and a forced fumble, 19 tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
Rush, who played at UAB, had spent time with the Eagles, Packers, Seahawks and Titans.
“It’s always good to find (a player),” said Kyle Smith, the Falcons vice president of player personnel. “That’s what we’re doing. You’re just doing the best you can to continue to churn the bottom of the roster.”
The Falcons signed Vincent Taylor (6-3, 311) and Darrion Daniels (6-3, 311) this offseason.
“It is gratifying when you find a guy that was cut somewhere else and he comes in here and plays pretty well for you,” Smith said. “But that’s what our job is, you’ve got to find (players). Turn over every stone and do the best you can to find guys that fit us.”
