Falcons’ Desmond Ridder ready to apply lessons learned from first NFL start

That’s something that he couldn’t figure out from the sidelines.

“So, that’ll be something that I continue to work on,” said Ridder, who was drafted in the third round (74th overall) out of the University of Cincinnati. “Just the experience of being out there was big enough of an experience and a learning experience that you can have.”

Ridder was 13-of-26 passing for 97 yards. He took care of the ball and didn’t throw an interception as he finished with a 59.3 passer rating.

The veterans didn’t sense that the moment was too big for Ridder.

“No, not at all,” right guard Chris Lindstrom said. “I think it goes to the competitor and the mindset and everything that the coaches have said about Des. … He’s a steady presence.”

Ridder didn’t get much help from the defense, which understandably was shaken by losing defensive coordinator Dean Pees to a pregame collision. The defense settled down after quickly giving up 14 points.

The Falcons had a chance for a game-winning drive, and Ridder had the offense on the move before Drake London fumbled after he converted the fourth-and-5.

Ridder’s feel and pocket presence improved as the game progressed.

“Everything goes down (to feel) when you do something for the first time, whether you’re using a camera, standing on a ladder, you’re going to be a little hesitant at it at first,” Ridder said. “Whatever you’ve got to do to be able to feel comfortable ... you have to do it.”

Ridder did lean on London in the passing game. Of the 26 pass attempts, 11 of them went in London’s direction.

“I think you saw a guy winning a lot of his matchups,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Obviously, there’s a chemistry there. That’s what happens sometimes in sports. I mean you see it all over where a guy has a lot of trust, and he went to them, hell or high water.”

Once that connection has been entrenched, Ridder will have to move the ball around to the other receivers and running backs.

“There’s other times where he’ll learn from the read and maybe say, hey, I need to go here instead,” Smith said. “But they certainly were pretty productive (against the Saints).”

It was pointed out that Brett Favre, when he took over in Green Bay in 1992 after the trade from the Falcons, leaned heavily on wide receiver Sterling Sharpe. Favre targeted Sharpe 162 times, and he led the league with 108 catches for 1,461 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Also, Matt Ryan during his rookie season in 2008, leaned heavily on wide receiver Roddy White. Ryan targeted White 148 times. He caught 88 passes for 1,382 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Drake’s been productive, and he’s a good player,” Smith said. “It’s a fine line. I mean, you develop that chemistry. I don’t think you want to force it into bad looks because like I always say, the defense has a say, too. Sometimes a guy is double-covered. It could be a risky throw in there.”

Ridder had an near interception dropped by one of the Saints, and he had another overturned by replay.

“There’s other times you want to make sure he’s going through the right reads (and) understands the concept of the play because there are other guys we can get the football to as well,” Smith said. “You’ve seen it before. There’s a risk reward in it, but we don’t want to force things into bad looks.”

While there’s a perception that Mariota bolted from the team, he stayed in touch, via text messaging, with Ridder.

“Yeah, he told me good luck on the game before and everything, best wishes,” Ridder said. “And then after, ‘Just keep slinging it.’“

Ridder doesn’t hold any ill-will toward Mariota for undergoing elective surgery and leaving the team. He was placed on injured reserve.

“He knew it was my first start, obviously,” Ridder said. “Like I said at the beginning when I first got here, Marcus is like big (brother) to me, and that’s how he’s kept it.”

