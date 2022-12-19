Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the passing attack: ‘It was not where we want it to be’

NEW ORLEANS — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say, in part, after the 21-18 loss to the Saints on Sunday:
On the game: “Going into this week, it was about communication and being able to get in and out of the huddle. Working efficiently with that and handling the environment, which I thought we did a really good job as an offense, getting on the ball. Not letting that play clock run down on us. Getting that upfront communicated. From that aspect, I felt that we did a pretty good job of it.”
On the passing attack: “From my standpoint, obviously it was not where we want it to be. On those deep balls, we have to give those guys a chance to go make a play. I was trying to be too perfect on those. I tried to put it out in front of them to make a perfect ball when in reality all you have to do is give them a chance.”
On if he was nervous making his first NFL regular-season start: “You are going to have nerves, anxiety or whatever maybe getting out there first start, crazy environment. Like I said earlier in the week, this is what all of (us) dream (about): to come into the NFL and start our first game. Obviously, there is a lot of emotion going on through that. Just being able to settle in and get going.”
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
