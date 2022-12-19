ajc logo
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the passing attack: ‘It was not where we want it to be’

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say, in part, after the 21-18 loss to the Saints on Sunday:

On the game: “Going into this week, it was about communication and being able to get in and out of the huddle. Working efficiently with that and handling the environment, which I thought we did a really good job as an offense, getting on the ball. Not letting that play clock run down on us. Getting that upfront communicated. From that aspect, I felt that we did a pretty good job of it.”

On the passing attack: “From my standpoint, obviously it was not where we want it to be. On those deep balls, we have to give those guys a chance to go make a play. I was trying to be too perfect on those. I tried to put it out in front of them to make a perfect ball when in reality all you have to do is give them a chance.”

On if he was nervous making his first NFL regular-season start: “You are going to have nerves, anxiety or whatever maybe getting out there first start, crazy environment. Like I said earlier in the week, this is what all of (us) dream (about): to come into the NFL and start our first game. Obviously, there is a lot of emotion going on through that. Just being able to settle in and get going.”

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

