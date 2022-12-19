Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the passing attack: ‘It was not where we want it to be’

On the game: “Going into this week, it was about communication and being able to get in and out of the huddle. Working efficiently with that and handling the environment, which I thought we did a really good job as an offense, getting on the ball. Not letting that play clock run down on us. Getting that upfront communicated. From that aspect, I felt that we did a pretty good job of it.”

On the passing attack: “From my standpoint, obviously it was not where we want it to be. On those deep balls, we have to give those guys a chance to go make a play. I was trying to be too perfect on those. I tried to put it out in front of them to make a perfect ball when in reality all you have to do is give them a chance.”