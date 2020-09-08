Falcons’ Deion Jones ready for leadership role as a team captain

When deciding to add Jones to the captain group, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said it came down to how he approached this offseason.

“I would say really it factored into the offseason," Jones said. "From the time the guys started together, going through things, even when the rookies were added, him taking the time to make sure he was leading a guy like (rookie) Mykal (Walker), leading him up. Those moments painted the moments I was looking for, from the ‘brotherhood’ to the football side to teach it. There were moments like that. Then it just continued on when we came back into camp.

"I saw it start in the offseason with his leadership, and staying (online) when the rookies weren’t to get extra (teaching). Those moments told me he was really ready for a bigger leadership role on the team. He’s certainly earned it.”

A season ago, Jones started and appeared in all of the Falcons' 16 games, which came a year after suffering a broken foot in the 2018 season opener. In 2019, Jones recorded 110 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five pass deflections and one interception. His lone interception came on the final play of the season, with Jones picking off former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and returning it for a touchdown in a 28-22 overtime victory in Week 17.

His season came after signing a four-year, $57 million extension with the franchise to become the team’s middle linebacker of the future.

Jones' athletic ability and ability to cover the middle of the field has made him a key contributor over the past four seasons. But with the uncertainty surrounding the offseason during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones felt like he needed to assume a bigger leadership role, especially since he can now be considered a veteran on the roster.

Jones said he stepped up in this capacity to ensure a smooth transition for the rookie class.

“(I wanted to) try to make everything as easy as possible,” Jones said. “We already know that with all this going on, we didn’t have enough time together. We didn’t even know if we would even have (football). It was trying to make sure everybody had fun and make sure we were all on the same page. And if we did have a season, we would go into it with the right steps going forward.”

The Falcons will be looking to continue the level of play it was able to sustain on defense over the final eight games of the 2019 season. After switching Raheem Morris from receivers coach to defensive backs coach midyear, the Falcons improved in numerous statistical categories. Morris was promoted to defensive coordinator immediately after the 2019 season concluded.

The Falcons recorded only seven sacks in the first eight games, but picked up 21 over the final eight games. Opposing teams converted 53 percent of their third-down opportunities over the first half of the season, with that number falling to 38 percent over the second half of the season.

In the team’s first eight games, the Falcons allowed an average of 31.3 points per game, with that number falling to 18.6 over the final eight games.

Jones believes the Falcons have the players on defense to continue this level of play with the season set to start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s not going to be easy, but it’s going to take day-to-day execution and bringing our best foot forward every game, every practice, every rep,” Jones said. “And making sure we’re all on the same page to put this type of ball forward.”