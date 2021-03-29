Falcons’ Deion Jones has contract restructured

According to NFLPA documents, the Falcons have 46 players under contract and are $7.7 million under the salary cap. The team has been busy making room to sign their draft class, which is set to receive $12.9 million.

The Falcons turned Matthews’ $13 million base salary into a signing bonus.

Ryan was due $23 million and took $21 million that was turned into a guaranteed bonus that could be spread over the final three years of his contract.

Ryan, who had the highest cap number in the NFL at $40.9 million, now has a cap number of $26.9 million.

Fowler was set to receive $13 million in base salary in 2021 and $14 million in base salary in 2022, according to NFLPA documents. His deal was reduced by $6 million and added $4 million in incentives, according to a tweet by Zach Klein of Channel 2 Action News. Klein also reported that Fowler would receive $1 million for five sacks. The total becomes $2 million if he reaches seven sacks, $3 million if he reaches nine and $4 million if he reaches 11.

The Falcons were not able to re-sign strong safety Keanu Neal and free safety Damonate Kazee. Both followed former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Center Alex Mack signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Falcons signed four of five exclusive-rights free agents in Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, cornerback Tyler Hall, wide receiver Christian Blake and tight end Jaeden Graham. The fifth, wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell, signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Restricted free agent Matt Gono signed his $3.384 tender.

In free agency, the Falcons signed running back Mike Davis, linebacker Barkevious Mingo, cornerback Fabaian Moreau and linebacker Brandon Copeland. The also traded a seventh-round pick to Buffalo for blocking tight end Lee Smith.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)

9. Falcons (trade with Broncos): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)

