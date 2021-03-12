Falcons restructure Jake Matthews’ contract, create room under the cap

The parties agreed to convert his $13 million base salary for 2021 into a signing bonus. By making it a signing bonus the $13 million can be spread over the final three years of his contract and reduce his salary-cap number from $20.8 million to $14.2 million this season.

Matthew’s cap number will increase by $4.3 million in 2022 and 2023. He slated to be a unrestricted free agent in 2014.