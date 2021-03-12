Falcons restructure Jake Matthews’ contract, create room under the cap

The Falcons, who are trying to get under the $182.5 million salary cap by the start of the NFL’s business year at 4 p.m. Wednesday, have restructured offensive tackle Jake Matthews contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The parties agreed to convert his $13 million base salary for 2021 into a signing bonus. By making it a signing bonus the $13 million can be spread over the final three years of his contract and reduce his salary-cap number from $20.8 million to $14.2 million this season.
Matthew’s cap number will increase by $4.3 million in 2022 and 2023. He slated to be a unrestricted free agent in 2014.
Before Matthews’ restructure, the Falcons were $14.2 million over the salary cap. This move puts them $5.6 million over the cap.
The Falcons are also expected to restructure other contracts, possibly defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and linebacker Deion Jones. Both are being considered for contract extensions because they can have five-year contracts. Jarrett is 27 and Jones is 26.